press release: The Chazen Museum of Art is pleased to announce the continuation of Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen. On the first Sunday of the month, the Chazen presents chamber music performances in Brittingham Gallery III of the Conrad A. Elvehjem Building. In addition to the gallery performance, the monthly concerts are streamed live on the Internet, making them readily accessible around the world; simply go to www.Chazen.wisc.edu on the day of the concert and click on Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.

Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, however seating is limited. Chazen Museum of Art members may call 608-263-2246 to reserve seating the week before the concert. Unclaimed seats are released at 12:20.

To listen to the concert live on the Internet, simply go to www.Chazen.wisc.edu on the day of the concert and click on Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.