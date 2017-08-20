press release: Welcome to Sunday Bumday! Burlesque Revue - August Edition! Produced by two fierce women, this sultry and enticing variety show was made to be your greatest escape from reality. Come step into our glitter den!

Doors: Anytime! The bar opens at 6:00 AM!

Cocktail Hour Meet and Greet: 7:00 PM; Show: 8:00 PM Sharp

INTRODUCING YOUR CAST:

The Trojan Whores

Petra Morgan

Mandie Savage

Tilda Titillation

Dee Dee Purr

KoKo

Poppy Le Pousse'

Molly Meru

Claire Moon

Marina Mars ft Alley on Sax

HOSTED BY:

Mama No Shits

WORKSHOPS BY MARINA MARS!

1. How to Be Present: Finding Your Stage Presence

2. Turning on Creativity

*See event page for more details! This can be found on the main Sunday Bumday! Burlesque Revue page.

Don't miss our cocktail hour to meet our performers and peruse some merchandise from 7-8pm!

xoxo

Mama and Marina Mars