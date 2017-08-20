Sunday Bumday
Nomad World Pub 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Welcome to Sunday Bumday! Burlesque Revue - August Edition! Produced by two fierce women, this sultry and enticing variety show was made to be your greatest escape from reality. Come step into our glitter den!
Doors: Anytime! The bar opens at 6:00 AM!
Cocktail Hour Meet and Greet: 7:00 PM; Show: 8:00 PM Sharp
INTRODUCING YOUR CAST:
The Trojan Whores
Petra Morgan
Mandie Savage
Tilda Titillation
Dee Dee Purr
KoKo
Poppy Le Pousse'
Molly Meru
Claire Moon
Marina Mars ft Alley on Sax
HOSTED BY:
Mama No Shits
WORKSHOPS BY MARINA MARS!
1. How to Be Present: Finding Your Stage Presence
2. Turning on Creativity
*See event page for more details! This can be found on the main Sunday Bumday! Burlesque Revue page.
Don't miss our cocktail hour to meet our performers and peruse some merchandise from 7-8pm!
xoxo
Mama and Marina Mars