Sunday Re-CLAY-ation

press release: Put your keen eye and reflexes to the test while supporting Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation! A 10-station sporting clay course awaits your group of two or four at Milford Hills Hunt Club, with proceeds going directly to the Parks & Recreation Department to fund the year-round programs and special events.

$60 per person - Registration costs for the fun, and possibly some healthy competition, include:

- 50 clay course

- Grill out lunch

- Drink ticket

- Door prizes with a 50/50 raffle

Must be 18 & older and supply your own equipment or rent at the club.

Teams of 2 register here ($120): https://apm.activecommunities.com/cottagegrove/Activity_Search/re-clay-ation-fundraiser-group-of-2/1836

Teams of 4 register here ($240): https://apm.activecommunities.com/cottagegrove/Activity_Search/re-clay-ation-fundraiser-group-of-4/1837