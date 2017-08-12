press release: The sunflowers are back at the top of the hill at Pope Farm Conservancy! Come see this visual phenomenon...a 9-acre sunflower field with over a half million sunflowers in bloom! It truly is a magical experience.

Sunflower Days at Pope Farm Conservancy will be held August 12-20, 2017, to coincide with the peak sunflower bloom. This event is free and open to the public. Pope Farm Conservancy is located at 7440 W Old Sauk Road, Verona, WI 53593. The Conservancy is open from dawn until dusk, and all parking areas will close at sunset. To avoid traffic and parking issues, we recommend coming to view and photograph the sunflowers in the mornings during the week. If it is raining, the Conservancy parking lots will be closed to allow the fields to dry out. Dogs are not allowed in the Conservancy, and all equestrian access will be closed during Sunflower Days. Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to sharing this experience with you!

For more information, please visit the Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy's website.