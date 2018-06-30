Sunnyside Park Grand Opening

press release: Fitchburg's first dog park set to open.

We welcome the community and well-behaved, leashed dogs to the park for Grand Opening ceremonies on Sat, June 30, at 3pm. Parking will be limited. We encourage parking at Gorman Wayside, just a short walk south of the park on Fish Hatchery Road; there is a path that leads to Sunnyside Park.

2:00 pm - VIP event for sponsors, donors, volunteers, and city officials.

3:00 pm - Grand Opening Ceremony with remarks from Mayor Jason Gonzalez and FDPA members.

3:20 pm - Unveiling the dedication boulder, honoring Maxine Wilke and family and the Sunnyside Park name.

3:30 pm - Ribbon cutting.

Sunday, July 1: Sunnyside Park opens for its first full day of use.

Municipal Dog License Required: Dogs visiting Sunnyside Park must have a current Dog License – there are no additional fees to use the park once your pet is licensed. If you haven’t already applied for or received a 2018 license for your dog, you may get one through Fitchburg City Hall for $15 (plus $5 late fee for applications after April 1) per neutered/spayed pet.