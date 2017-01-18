Sunnyside Up

press release:

USA | 1929 | 35mm | 121 min.

Director: David Butler

Cast: Janet Gaynor, Charles Farrell, El Brendel

Molly (Gaynor), a tenement girl from the Lower East Side of Manhattan, falls hard for blueblood Jack (Farrell). This delightful and dynamic musical romance from the earliest days of the talkies reunites the two stars of Borzage’s marvelous 7th Heaven. The great song score from DeSylva, Henderson and Brown features the title track and the risque “Turn Up the Heat” number.

Fox Restorations from MoMA: In our first series tribute to the magnificent archival library and preservation efforts of the Department of Film at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, we proudly present seven hard-to-see cinematic gems from Fox Films. These lovely entertainments, produced in the first years of the talkies before Fox merged with 20th Century Films, include pre-code comedies and thrillers, a musical, and a Western. Our lineup includes work by pantheon auteurs like John Ford and Raoul Walsh, but also directors who deserve to be better known like William K. Howard and William Dieterle. The series begins on Feb. 4 with an in-person appearance by the noted film critic Dave Kehr, who now serves as Adjunct Curator in MoMA’s Department of Film.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.