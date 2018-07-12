Sunset Disco Yoga

press release: Yoga class w/Diane Sing (Bliss Flow Yoga) and live music from DJ Fuzzy Duck. All levels class-all are welcome! Bring your own mat or towel and bring a friend! Suggested $15 donation-all proceeds go to The Recovery Foundation.

July 12, 6:30pm, Brittingham Park Shelter,829 W Washington Ave.

Sign up at the event or pre-register on Facebook on the Recovery Foundation Inc. page or at http://www. recoveryfoundation.net/

WELLNESS RAFFLE w/amazing prizes!

We will also have a raffle ($2 per ticket, 3 for $5) to include prizes:

-1 month unlimited yoga at Inner Fire Yoga

-Fresh Juice Cleanse Pack from Saints Juice Co.

-Willy St. Co-op gift cards

-Aveda Elemental Nature Pedicure at Rejuvenation Spa

-Free shows at Comedy Club on State

-EVP Gift card

-AND MORE!

The Recovery Foundation, Inc., founded in 2009, is a non-profit organization that supports individuals through their substance abuse recovery by providing them with Treatment Scholarships, to help aid in the cost. The Scholarship Recipients are dedicated to their recovery, and want more than anything to reclaim the life they were meant to, and want to live.