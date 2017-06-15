Sunset Hills Walking Tour

Google Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: These 1950s single-family houses will remind you of cigarettes and cocktails. Platted in 1953, this subdivision of 94 homes on Madison’s west side established deed restrictions that required architect-designed “Modern” homes of high style and high quality. Attached garages only!

Starting Location: Hoyt Park parking lot, 3902 Regent St.  Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

Info

Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

608-441-8864

Google Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-07-15 11:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-08-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-08-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-08-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-08-10 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-09-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sunset Hills Walking Tour - 2017-09-02 11:00:00