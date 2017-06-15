Sunset Hills Walking Tour

press release: These 1950s single-family houses will remind you of cigarettes and cocktails. Platted in 1953, this subdivision of 94 homes on Madison’s west side established deed restrictions that required architect-designed “Modern” homes of high style and high quality. Attached garages only!

Starting Location: Hoyt Park parking lot, 3902 Regent St. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary!

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members! Please bring cash or a check. We are unable to accept credit cards on tours.

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!