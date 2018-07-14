press release: Celebrate summer at Hilldale’s Sunshine Days! In addition to sales at all the stores, including high-end retailers like Kate Spade, Michael Kors and The North Face, there will be plenty of free samples to indulge in, including chocolates from Fannie Mae Candies, acai bowls from Bowl of Heaven, sandwiches from the Slide food cart at Metcalfe’s Market and more.

Make your own bath bombs with Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, or get artsy with Playthings’ giant Spirograph. L.L. Bean will be offering kid-friendly fun too! Try your luck with raffles and enjoy performances by local bands and entertainers.