Super Jazz Sale

press release: Due to a donation of over 200 jazz books from a renowned jazz historian, the Madison Jazz Society will conduct their second Super Jazz Books & More sale. The “more” will be Jazz CDs and other jazz items. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Society’s School Grant Fund that awards grants to Wisconsin schools to enhance their jazz education programs. Over the almost 30 year history of their scholarship and grant programs, MJS has awarded more than $113,000 to students and schools.

The sale will be held in the library of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, on Friday, September 15 (Noon-6 PM) and Saturday, September 16 (9AM-2 PM). Watch for the signs and enter the church from the parking lot behind it, off Hegg Avenue.

As a perfect complement, Laurie Lang and Cliff Frederiksen will present live jazz on Saturday from noon to 2 PM to close out the sale.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts and a jazz festival that attracts jazz fans from all over the nation. MJS will sponsor its 30th and final Capital City Jazz Fest in April 2018.