Super Natural Stories

Google Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: You’re invited to join Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters and an assortment of authors, poets, and storytellers on Thursday evening, March 16th for Super Natural Stories – a live storytelling event featuring environmental exploits, bucolic blusters, and groovy green true tales in Mother Nature.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You may even get to pick the winning storyteller as part of a panel of judges picked from the audience. So bring your friends, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite Wisconsin brew during Super Natural Stories. 

The wordsmithing starts at 7:00 pm at The Brink Lounge (701 E Washington Ave, Madison). Get your tickets for $10 at the door or $5 with a student ID. All proceeds fund Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters' work to protect your air, land, and water.  

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Environment
Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

608-661-0845

Google Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Super Natural Stories - 2017-03-16 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer