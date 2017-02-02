press release: You’re invited to join Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters and an assortment of authors, poets, and storytellers on Thursday evening, March 16th for Super Natural Stories – a live storytelling event featuring environmental exploits, bucolic blusters, and groovy green true tales in Mother Nature.

You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You may even get to pick the winning storyteller as part of a panel of judges picked from the audience. So bring your friends, sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite Wisconsin brew during Super Natural Stories.

The wordsmithing starts at 7:00 pm at The Brink Lounge (701 E Washington Ave, Madison). Get your tickets for $10 at the door or $5 with a student ID. All proceeds fund Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters' work to protect your air, land, and water.