RSVP for Superhero 5K

press release:

About the Superhero 5k & Family sMILE

Lace up your shoes and dress up like your favorite Superhero (optional) to help us stomp out blood cancers. C.H. Robinson has partnered with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS). The Leukemia Lymphoma Society exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients. Please visit the LLS website for more information.

Why we run: 100% of the proceeds from the event will go to the LLS to help real people fighting blood cancer.

The 5k is a timed run/walk that winds through the streets and trails near American Family on the east side of Madison. The course has a fun attitude combining rolling hills and flats. It will challenge those experienced 5k runners while offering a fun romp for the casual run/walker. There will be one aid station located at the midway point as well as refreshments at the end of the race. Finisher medals given to all paid participants.

The Family sMILE fun run is a 1 mile loop style course in the shape of a smile meant for kids and families who are looking for a safe way to have some family fun and release some energy. There will be a bounce house and refreshment for the kids after the race. Each paid child participant will receive a sweet Superhero cape and finisher medal!!

Registration closes at 10 am, Sept. 10.