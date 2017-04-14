Supersonic Soul Circle

Monona Yoga 320 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Kirtan with spunk! Kirtan is a collective musical journey which involves singing sacred mantras from different spiritual traditions. Mantras are sacred sounds or words used for intention, devotion and mindfulness. The music and group participation in singing the mantras or even just playing a shaker can empower, elevate consciousness and bring inner freedom. Instrumentally we play many different styles such as pop, rock, funk and reggae. We invite you to join us as we celebrate spring with some soul moving Kirtan with spunk.

608-572-4831

