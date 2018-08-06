Supporting Breastfeeding

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session will teach participants about the importance of breastfeeding for mothers and babies, and ways that family members can support a nursing mother.

The session will cover:

Benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby

Barriers to breastfeeding

Social and cultural stigmas surrounding breastfeeding

How to empower and support women who want to breastfeed

The importance of family and partner support

How to ask for support

Where to find more information and resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

Date: Monday, August 6, 2018, 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Meriter Business Center - 2650 Novation Pkwy

Cost: No Charge

This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.