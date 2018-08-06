Supporting Breastfeeding
UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session will teach participants about the importance of breastfeeding for mothers and babies, and ways that family members can support a nursing mother.
The session will cover:
- Benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby
- Barriers to breastfeeding
- Social and cultural stigmas surrounding breastfeeding
- How to empower and support women who want to breastfeed
- The importance of family and partner support
- How to ask for support
- Where to find more information and resources
Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.
Date: Monday, August 6, 2018, 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Meriter Business Center - 2650 Novation Pkwy
Cost: No Charge
This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.
There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To cancel your registration, please contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.