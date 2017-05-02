Surly Burger & Beer Night

Lucille 101 King St., Madison, Wisconsin

The kitchens from Lucille and Surly collaborate on a special burger and beer pairing menu. 5-10 pm.

Lucille 101 King St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-283-0000

