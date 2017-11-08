press release: From arachibutyrophobia to Zamboni, all the best words will be at UW–Madison’s Education Building to take part in a celebration of Susan and James Patterson’s latest title, Big Words for Little Geniuses. Susan Patterson will be on campus for a gathering at the Cooperative Children’s Book Center (CCBC) on November 8. The event is free.

The picture book is a new foray for the Pattersons. While James has authored dozens of books that have sold more than 300 million copies around the world (including the Alex Cross series of mysteries, the Women’s Murder Club series, and more), he has never before worked on a book with his wife.

Big Words is Susan’s first book, a collection of advanced vocabulary illustrated (by Hsinping Pan) for the enjoyment and education of children. Arichibutyrophobia, for instance, is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of one’s mouth. Named for inventor Frank Zamboni, a Zamboni is a machine familiar to many Wisconsin hockey fans, used for resurfacing ice.

The event will include a dialogue between Susan and KT Horning, CCBC’s director. Susan will talk about her collaboration with James, how they selected the featured words, and what the publishing process was like. The afternoon will also offer an audience Q&A and a reception.

CCBC is one of the nation’s leading academic centers for the study of children’s literature. Founded in 1963, CCBC supports teaching, learning, and research related to children’s and young adult literature and provides informational and educational services based on its collections to students and faculty on the UW–Madison campus as well as librarians, teachers, child care providers, researchers, and others throughout the state of Wisconsin.

When: November 8, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Room 159 of the Education Building, 1000 Bascom Mall on the UW–Madison campus