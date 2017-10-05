2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting Area

When: September 30-October 28

press release:

“I have planted ‘Memory Gardens’ using plants and flowers that have names of people. I found many plants with the names of my family members and friends, and now I have more than 30 different gardens with about 200 types of plants and flowers with “people” names, such as the ‘Pat Austin’ English Rose which I planted in honor of my son whose name is Patrick. After acquiring so many flowers, I began taking pictures of them, because they are so beautiful. I’m not the only one who enjoys them – it seems there are many butterflies that enjoy them, too! We also have bird feeders and bird houses and have bluebirds every year, as well as blue jays, nuthatches, titmice, woodpeckers, etc. I love my gardens and the beautiful pictures I have taken, and I am very happy that I am able to share them with you!”

–Susan Sullivan