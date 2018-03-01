Sustainability on the Rocks

press release: Sip on some swanky spirits in the name of sustainability! On Thursday, March 1 from 5-7pm, all are invited to join Sustain Dane for a special happy hour at Old Sugar Distillery dedicated to creating a happier, healthier future for all!

We will kick off Sustain Dane's campaign for The 2018 Big Share and dream BIG to reach our $12,500 goal to promote sustainability for our community and our planet. You'll have the chance to kickstart Sustain Dane's #CSWBigShare success and dream BIG with us to make change happen. Check out our campaign at bit.ly/ShareSD

Enjoy classy cocktails, snap a selfie in our photo booth, win prizes and support sustainability with your neighbors, colleagues and friends at this fun community celebration! See you there!

Sustain Dane is the sustainability organization of Dane County. We believe change happens when inspired people take action. We partner with sustainability champions who want to transform Dane County into a happy, healthy place for everyone. Learn more about Sustain Dane at www.sustaindane.org

The Big Share is an online day of giving on Tuesday, March 6 hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin for nearly 70 local nonprofits dedicated to building an equitable, just community and protecting our environment. Learn more about The Big Share at www.thebigshare.org