RSVP for Sustainability Weekend

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Hwy. BB , Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

press release: 3rd Annual Sustainability Weekend

An intensive weekend of hands-on learning offering workshops in French-Canadian and Celtic fiddle, autoharp, ukulele, spoon carving, American old-time fiddle, cob oven construction and baking techniques, blacksmithing, fermented food & drink, log cabin reconstruction, and mohair cinch and guitar strap making. In addition to one workshop course, participants will come together to enjoy fine meals including a farm-to-table dinner; a staff concert, and a spirited barn dance.

Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10; Register by Sept. 5

Prices vary by workshop; see website

608-924-4000  /  staff@folklorevillage.org  /  https://folklorevillage.org/sustainability-weekend/

View Map
