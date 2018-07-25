press release: Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network Quarterly Meeting

Featuring Jasmine Banks, Perfect Imperfections

Be inspired by the personal and professional story of Jasmine Banks, a Madison entrepreneur whose business has sustainability and community at its heart. By exploring creative strategies for messaging, promotion, stakeholder buy-in, and meaningful community connection, we will learn about the power of storytelling in sustainable business.

Connect and learn with over 90 local businesses across 20+ unique sectors at Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network Quarterly Breakfast Meeting. Come to share ideas, hear stories, learn from case studies, and connect with other professionals and organizations interested in sustainability.

FREE for Sustainable Business Network members and first time participants.

Wed, July 25, 2018, 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM CDT, Goodman Community Center,149 Waubesa St.