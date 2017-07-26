press release: In September 2016, the Ho-Chunk Nation voted to amend their tribal constitution to codify the Rights of Nature. The Ho-Chunk Nation was the first tribal nation in the United States to take this step.

On Wednesday July 27, professionals from over 90 local businesses across 20+ unique sectors will gather together to learn from Ho-Chunk Gaming – Madison at Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network quarterly breakfast meeting.

Paul Bluege, Erik Lincoln, & Missy Tracy of Ho-Chunk Gaming – Madison will share how this amendment sparked a domino effect of change in their business, across the Madison community, and beyond.

Through Ho-Chunk Gaming’s story of the Bill of Rights for Nature, participants will explore the transformative potential of values-based practices and decision-making in business.

All are welcome to join Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network at the quarterly breakfast meeting on Wednesday, July 26 from 7:30-9:00 AM at the Goodman Community Center.

The event is free for Sustainable Business Network members and first-time participants. Please register in advance.