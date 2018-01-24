press release: Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network Quarterly Meeting

The "We Are Still In" campaign is the broadest cross-section of the U.S. economy ever assembled in pursuit of climate action. Over 2,500 leaders strong and growing, We Are Still In shows the world that leaders from across America’s state houses, city halls, board rooms, and college campuses stand by the Paris Agreement and are committed to meeting its goals.

Join Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network to hear from leaders in the Madison Region who are "still in." Gain unique insight into what commitment to climate actions looks like in our community, and how your organization can make an impact. Explore opportunities for your business to pursue climate action on the local and national scales and contribute to the exciting potential of the "We Are Still In" movement.

Connect and learn with over 90 local businesses across 20+ unique sectors at Sustain Dane's Sustainable Business Network Quarterly Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, January 24 at the Goodman Community Center from 7:30-9am. Come to share ideas, hear stories, learn from case studies, and connect with other businesses interested in sustainability.

Free for Sustainable Business Network members and first time participants.

Networking starts at 7:30am with light breakfast and coffee. Program begins at 8:00 am.