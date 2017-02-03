press release:

In a free public seminar at 3:30 PM on March 27, in room 1115 of the Wisconsin Energy Institute, UW–Madison assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering Victor Zavala will give a talk on optimization to enhance electric grid efficiency.

In this lecture we describe how to use optimization techniques to design diverse types of energy systems and to manage them in real-time. We emphasize on strategies to handle strong trade-offs between economic and environmental efficiency and multiple temporal and spatial scales. Specific applications include electrical and gas transmission networks, batteries, concentrated solar power systems, and combined heat and power systems.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus.