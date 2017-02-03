press release: Resolving the Energy Crisis: The Nuclear Materials Challenge

Adrien Couet, Assistant Professor, Engineering Physics

Because of the looming 21st century energy crisis, the materials science community is currently re-establishing its fascination with nuclear materials to support the development of improved generation III (Gen III) nuclear reactors and meet the challenges of designing future Generation IV (Gen IV) systems. Although research support in that area varies from a country to another, a number of developed and developing countries are focusing a greater proportion of their strategic funding on nuclear science and engineering projects. Progress is definitely required to further our understanding of materials for existing systems in order to extend the original designed lifetime and ensure safety of current nuclear power plants. That includes support for current reactor designs, which are now revealing unexpected degradation processes and failure mechanisms. On the other hand, immediate and near-term programs for building new reactor designs (Gen IV) are considered game changers for the energy crisis of this century. However, all these promising novel nuclear reactor designs pose greater material challenges because of the even more extreme conditions in which we are aiming to operate. The main challenges are associated with being able to predict and understand changes in material’s performance and structure in response to ionizing and energetic radiation, coupled with high temperature, while in contact with chemically aggressive environments. To overcome these difficulties and participate to the energy crisis’ solutions, research in nuclear materials is critically needed in area such as understanding material’s behavior under extreme conditions and design of innovative solutions.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.