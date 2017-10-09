Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: ""Challenges of Energy Storage Materials" by professor Robert Hamers.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
608-890-3682
