Sustainable Saturday Night

press release: Sat. Jan. 27th 6:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian Universalsit Congregation (2146 E. Johnson St.) Our New Year’s Revolution: WI Leaders Share Strategies, Plans and Hope for 2018! Join us for a free community potluck meal, followed by a 7:00 pm panel discussion. There will also be tabling space for organizations to share literature. Info? timc@fusmadison.org