Sustainable Saturday Night

press release: Sat. Aug. 26th 6:00 pm James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation (2146 E. Johnson St.) Sustainable Saturday with a potluck followed by discussion. This month’s event will explore the people and groups who have been working to build vibrant and resilient community in the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood and how we can support them. Info? timc@fusmadison.org