press release: On Saturday May 12, 2018, at 3:00 pm Suzuki Strings of Madison will present our all school Spring Concert. The performance will be at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol Street.

This Suzuki Strings of Madison Spring concert will showcase our string orchestra, Sonora Strings touring ensemble, presentation of the 2018 Twinkle class and an all school performance. Featured selections include Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1, Mendelssohn’s "On Wings of Song," Mozart Minuet from the String Quartet, Op. 15, along with favorites like Vivaldi and Bach concertos.

In the spirit of the Suzuki violin tradition, we will perform selections from the method volumes with the addition of lovely rich harmonies. Our grand finale invites our youngest performers on stage with the Variations on the theme of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Suzuki Strings of Madison has been providing quality violin instruction to all ages since 1990.