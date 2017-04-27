press release: We get it, you're a busy person! Get your workout + apps + Networking = Sweatworking! And it's all for a great cause, as a portion of the funds are being donated to Free to Breathe.

$18 includes: 60 Minute Cardio Kickboxing presented by Omni Fight Club

Complimentary Chair Massage from A Healer's Hand

Lights Snacks from Freshii

Networking hosted by Strategic Partners Marketing

Earn Rewards from Kilter Rewards just for showing up!

Thursday April 27, 5:30-7:30pm

First time students will receive hand wraps included in your registration. If you've been to Omni Fight Club before, bring your hand wraps along. If you need to purchase hand wraps, they're available on site for $5. If you're new to Omni, Arrive by 5:15 to allow time to get set up with your hand wraps.

2 hour street Parking available on Livingston Street and free parking on 3rd floor of the Galaxie Apartment Building. Restrooms with showers available on-site.