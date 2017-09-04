Sweet Delta Dawn, Flowpoetry, Big Dill & the Boys, Jon Schinke, Paulding Lights
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sweet Delta Dawn
press release: The September edition of the Hippy Hideout marks the 2 year anniversary of our event. A s a thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, this event is FREE!
Our 2 Year Anniversary show features:
Local Favorite SweetDelta Dawn
Jon Schinke of IFDAKAR
Paul Gorzlancyk of Paulding Lights
Live painting by Alexandra Linkabee Kerby
Raffle Prizes
Party Games
....and much much more!
