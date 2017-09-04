Sweet Delta Dawn, Flowpoetry, Big Dill & the Boys, Jon Schinke, Paulding Lights

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/sweetdeltadawn/ Sweet Delta Dawn

press release: The September edition of the Hippy Hideout marks the 2 year anniversary of our event. A s a thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, this event is FREE!

Our 2 Year Anniversary show features:

Local Favorite SweetDelta Dawn

FlowPoetry

Big Dill and the Boys

Jon Schinke of IFDAKAR

Paul Gorzlancyk of Paulding Lights

Live painting by Alexandra Linkabee Kerby

Raffle Prizes

Party Games

....and much much more!