press release: Sweet Delta Dawn, WIJAM, and Downtown Madison Present: Hippy Hideout in Peace Park

“Local faves” Sweet Delta Dawn from Madison are playing a FREE HIPPY HIDEOUT at Peace Park! After two years of hosting Monday night Hippy Hideouts at The Frequency, Sweet Delta Dawn has decided to branch out and host an all ages Hippy Hideout event for FREE on a Friday night! On Friday, September 15, hippies will take over Peace Park on State Street. This is an all-ages-all-community event. The Hippy Hideout in Peace Park will feature: Sweet Delta Dawn, FlowPoetry, Mudroom, Left Field, live artwork by Inspiraled Art, lighting effects by Paulding Lights, hoopers, vendors, prize raffles, and much more...

Ever wanted to check out The Hippy Hideout but couldn't make it out to a Monday night show? This one is for YOU! :)

Line-up:

4:00-5:15 - Left Field (Full Band)

5:15-5:30 - 15 Minute Stage Switch

5:30-5:45 - FlowPoetry (Poet)

5:45-7:00 - Mudroom (Full Band)

7:00-7:15 - 15 Minute Stage Switch

7:15-7:30 - FlowPoetry (Poet)

7:30-9:00 - Sweet Delta Dawn (Full Band)

Sweet Delta Dawn: A group of eccentric individuals working together to find enlightenment through music. pooling inspiration from classic rock, blues, psychedelic, soul, blue grass, funk and many other styles. Sweet Delta Dawn is a Jam Band based out of Madison, Wisconsin. Heavily inspired by bands like the Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Phish, they bring a few extra smiles everywhere they go. They are one of the newest up and coming Jam Bands in the Madison, WI area. You will LOVE Sweet Delta Dawn! (~);}

Mudroom: Mudroom is a progressive improvisation rock band that consists of five talented musicians who enjoy stretching out music to see where it will end up. Mudroom has been hosting an open stage at Funk's Pub (Fitchburg) for over 3 years and continue to expand its catalog of music. Their improg sounds, a combination of improvisation and progressive rock is something unique that been catching the attention of the music community for some time. Come check them out and hear what you have been missing.

Flow Poetry: FlowPoetry is the originator of Jam Poetry. Straight up spoken word performance. One man one mic. These are socially conscious poems and stories woven together reflecting themes of the American music festival experience. Able to do full length sets and/or perfect for a unique main stage tweener. FlowPoetry can set the tone for a show as opener and/or can be integrated into later sets. Also available as an Artist At Large or Emcee.

Left Field: Formed in the summer of 2016 and based out of Madison - Left Field utilizes a semi-free form approach to craft heavy-hitting grooves as a bluesy, jazzy, rocky 5-piece.