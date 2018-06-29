Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers

Google Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

The Brink Lounge Presents: A Tribute To The Grateful Dead

ABOUT:  SWEET DELTA DAWN  is Madison’s four-piece psychedelic jam rock ensemble influenced by Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Phish, The Beatles and others. 

FUNKYARD DEALERS are an ensemble which represent a dynamic progressive funk, jazz, rock style from the Wisconsin Rapids area. 

$10

Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-661-8599
Google Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers - 2018-06-29 21:00:00