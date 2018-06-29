Sweet Delta Dawn, Funkyard Dealers
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sweet Delta Dawn
The Brink Lounge Presents: A Tribute To The Grateful Dead
ABOUT: SWEET DELTA DAWN is Madison’s four-piece psychedelic jam rock ensemble influenced by Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, Phish, The Beatles and others.
FUNKYARD DEALERS are an ensemble which represent a dynamic progressive funk, jazz, rock style from the Wisconsin Rapids area.
$10
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
