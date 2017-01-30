press release: La Lingerie is hosting their 5th annual Lingerie & Swim Fashion Show to benefit DAIS. Please join us to see women of all shapes and sizes walk the runway to show off beautiful styles from the 2017 collections! Comfy sleepwear, striking swimwear and lingerie inspired by a Birds of Paradise artistic theme will breeze the runway this year.

This year the show is hosted at Lucille in downtown Madison. The beautiful multi-story restaurant and bar will be filled with yummy food, cocktails, supportive guests and gorgeous models.

Bring your friends and enjoy an empowering evening of celebrating REAL beauty, basking in artistic creativity by global lingerie and swim designers as well as the creative spirit of your local lingerie boutique: La Lingerie. The show starts with live entertainment by local Brazilian-influenced groups: Otimo Brazilian dancers and Handphibian drummers.

Make a Lucille dinner reservation for before the show and have prime seating for the event! - A limited number of reserved tables will be available with seating times from 6:45 to 7:30. Lucille will contact you with your reservation time after you purchase your tickets.

Ticket Options ~ pick ONE option:

General Admission: $15.00/ticket ~ sit or stand ~ first come, first serve

Dinner Reservation seats: $15.00/ticket ~ To reserve the table, you will pay the show ticket price for all dinner guests. ie: Dinner reservation for 2: $30.00 (2 tickets @ $15.00), Dinner reservation for 4: $60.00 (4 tickets @ $15.00). Tables available to seat 2, 4, 6, & 8 guests only