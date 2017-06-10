Swiss Cheese-making Demonstration

press release: Join Master Cheesemakers in the making of a 90 pound wheel of Swiss cheese, as it was done over a century ago. Take your turn in stirring the kettle each year on the second Saturday of June. The milk arrives approximately 9:00 am and the day continues to mid afternoon when a completed wheel of Swiss cheese is on the press table. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day, and the museum is open from 9 am - 4 pm. You will enjoy live accordion, yodeling and alphorn selections. The day will also include a cheese grading demonstration by Master Cheesemakers, creating cheese spreads, and cheese carving.

The century-old wooden Imobersteg farmstead cheese factory sat undiscovered and dormant for nearly 100 years. The Groundbreaking was held June 24, 2010, and the factory was moved to the National Historic Cheesemaking Center's campus a short time after. With the outpouring of generous donors, excellent contractors and dedicated volunteers the factory was completed in less than four months, and dedicated October, 2010, turning out the first 90 pound wheel of Swiss cheese.

Each year, on the second Saturday of June, the Master Cheesemakers assisted by retired cheesemakers, will make a 90 pound wheel of Swiss Cheese in the same manner as it was done over a century ago.