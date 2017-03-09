Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale

Google Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: On Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), anime series Sword Art Online is set to make its U.S. cinematic premiere, with the English subtitled “Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- A Special Eventin more than 500 select movie theaters. At this one-night event, from Fathom Events, Aniplex of America Inc. and ELEVEN ARTS, anime fans will experience an all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna and their party members as they explore the world of “Ordinal Scale.” In addition to the full-length feature, the Fathom event will include exclusive content to be announced soon.

Sword Art Online is based on author Reki Kawahara’s light novel of the same name. Since the first volume was published in April 2009, the series has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan and 19 million copies worldwide.

Tickets for “Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- A Special Event” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com and www.elevenarts.net/sao or at participating theater box offices.

Info

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-242-2100

Google Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale - 2017-03-09 20:00:00

Print

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer