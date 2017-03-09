press release: On Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), anime series Sword Art Online is set to make its U.S. cinematic premiere, with the English subtitled “Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- A Special Event” in more than 500 select movie theaters. At this one-night event, from Fathom Events, Aniplex of America Inc. and ELEVEN ARTS, anime fans will experience an all-new adventure with Kirito, Asuna and their party members as they explore the world of “Ordinal Scale.” In addition to the full-length feature, the Fathom event will include exclusive content to be announced soon.

Sword Art Online is based on author Reki Kawahara’s light novel of the same name. Since the first volume was published in April 2009, the series has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan and 19 million copies worldwide.

Tickets for “Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- A Special Event” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com and www.elevenarts.net/sao or at participating theater box offices.