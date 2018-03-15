Sylvia

Stoughton Village Players

Stoughton Village Players Theater 255 E. Main St. , Stoughton, Wisconsin

press release: Sylvia: Manhattanites Greg and Kate are adjusting to an empty nest.  Kate’s career is taking off; Greg, without kids for distraction, is stuck in a stagnating limbo of a career.  His looming middle-aged crisis is averted when he rescues a clever and coquettish stray he names, Sylvia. This newfound intimacy with the precocious and charismatic pup awakens a restlessness in Greg and creates an almost insurmountable marital rift.  “Sylvia” is a smart, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older by A.R. Gurney.  Adult content - 18+ recommended.

6 evening performances at 7:30 PM 

  • Thursday-Saturday, March 15-17, 2018
  • Thursday-Saturday, March 22-24, 2018
  • Tickets available online at www.stoughtonvillageplayers.org starting 11/15/17, $13 each
