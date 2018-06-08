Synergy Dance Academy Summer Showcase

Synergy Dance Academy's Summer Showcase

Come see our dancers at our Summer Showcase June 8 and 9 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center. This year our ballet students will perform “Cinderella” under the direction of Misty McGettigan. Our jazz, tap, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop, lyrical and team/club dancers will delight you during the second half of the show.

June 8 at 5:30 PM; June 9 at 1:30 PM

Tickets $16/ticket. Student Tickets at the Door $10.