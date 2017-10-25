Syrian Refugee Portraits

press release: October 6-26

Memory Project, a non-profit organization based in Middleton, has created more than 100,000 portraits of and for children around the world who face challenging situations. With the help of UNICEF in Jordan, the group recent arranged for 3,000 U.S. high-school art students to create portraits of young Syrian refugees as gifts for them. Our exhibit will display some of the portraits that were delivered to a refugee camp, along with photos of the special delivery.

Reception and Presentation: Wednesday, October 25, 6-7 pm. Join Ben Schumaker, director of the Memory Project, to learn more about the non-profit organization that invites art teachers and their students to create and donate portraits to youth around the world. Light refreshments will be served from 6 to 6:30 pm with presentation to follow.