press release: Don’t miss the World Famous Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performing their final dances of the season. They kick off their weekend of performances on Tuesday May 16. They begin the day at the ALCS School (9am) followed by a performance at the State Capitol (noon). The final performance of the day is at the Skaalen Home in Stoughton @ 2:00 pm.

Friday May 19, the Dancers continue their dance schedule at the Sandhill School @ 8:15 a.m. and then to St. Ann School @ 9:45 a.m.

Saturday May 20 brings the annual street dance following the Youth Parade (2 pm) corner of Main and Division in downtown Stoughton. The Dancers perform for the community and all Syttende Mai guests. Other Saturday performances will be held at the Community Building at 3:45 with the annual Alumni Dance at 5:30.

The highlight of the weekend and the final signature performance of the season will be held at the Stoughton Community Building on Sunday May 21 (3:45 pm) following the Syttende Mai Parade. Performance will include a Bake Sale as well as fresh Norwegian Meatballs!

The Norwegian Dancers have a tradition of taking a Tour. On tour they entertain at Sons of Norway lodges, Retirement Communities and schools. The 2015 tour took the Dancers to the homeland of Norway. This is no small task for a non-profit group like the Dancers. When you come to Stoughton for Syttende Mai, make sure you stop by the Norwegian Dancers food stand and help support the group for the 2017 Spring tour to warm San Diego, California! There is also a raffle with numerous prizes.

Syttende Mai is a very colorful and family-oriented affair with many attendees wearing authentic Norwegian costumes. Along with the dancing performances by the World Famous Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, there are exhibits of Norwegian rosemaling (painting) and hardanger (needlework), and woodcarving, Norse costume style show, Norwegian church services, smorgasbord of Norwegian foods, a variety of musical performances, and an Ugliest Troll Drawing contest. We look forward to seeing you in Stoughton.

Raffle tickets are on sale at the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, McGlynn Pharmacy, All Through the House, Koffee Kup, Nordic Nook, Cheesers, Saving Thyme, Radio Shack, Stoughton Floral, Stoughton Lumber, Main Street Flowers and from any Dancer parent.