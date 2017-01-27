T-Rextasy, Leggy

Google Calendar - T-Rextasy, Leggy - 2017-02-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - T-Rextasy, Leggy - 2017-02-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - T-Rextasy, Leggy - 2017-02-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - T-Rextasy, Leggy - 2017-02-09 21:00:00

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer