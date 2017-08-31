press release: Let’s get together and taco-bout abortion funds! This year, we’re joining the national Taco or Beer Challenge to help raise funds for Women's Medical Fund Wisconsin and expand abortion access for all.

Enjoy delicious tacos and cold beer (with happy hour discounts!) at Ohio Tavern on Thursday, August 31 from 5-7pm in the name of abortion access. Snap a pic at the photo booth, grab some swag, donate to WMF, and build momentum for Wisconsin's abortion access movement at this family-friendly event.

How do I take the Taco or Beer Challenge?

1. Eat tacos or drink beer (or both!)

2. Donate to Women's Medical Fund at bit.ly/WMFtaco

3. Take a pic, share using #ToBC17, and tag 3 friends to take the challenge next!

Can't make it? Join in by sharing pictures & donating TODAY through September 15, from wherever you are! Contribute to our #ToBC17 campaign at bit.ly/WMFtaco

Check out tacoorbeerchallenge.com to see the #ToBC17 action across the country!