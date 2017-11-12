Tai Chi Qigong for Health and Vitality

press release:

Learn how to improve your health using simple self massage (acupressure), breathing exercises, and qigong (gentle bending & stretching exercises). Research supports the healing impact of Qigong for asthma, lung problems, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, IBS, digestive disorders, arthritis, most chronic diseases and compliments cancer treatment. Wear loose clothing. Taught by Kathy Levac RN, MS, MQT.

$25.