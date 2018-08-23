Tails & Cocktails

press release: Thursday, August 23, 6:00 - 9:00pm, join our Young Professionals Group, PACK, for our debut mixology competition! Sample hand-crafted cocktails from Madison's favorite local bartenders and vote for your favorite. Tickets are now available!

VIP Tickets ($85): early entrance at 5:30, a takeaway from the event, a once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter, and all the activities included with general admission

General Admission ($45 in advance, $60 at the gate): sample each cocktail creation, enjoy live entertainment, meet our education animals, feed the goats, enjoy unlimited rides on our zoo train and carousel, and play some lawn games, all while visiting our animals in the evening!

Designated Driver ($20): Safety and fun aren't mutually exclusive! Enjoy unlimited refills of non-alcoholic beverages.