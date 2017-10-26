Taj Raiden, Jimmy Sugarcane, Bawku West

press release: OTHERsound IV brings us the genre-expanding Milwaukee rapper Taj Raiden (event image photo credit: Amanda Lillian Photography) http://www.jsonline.com/videos/entertainment/music/2017/08/28/taj-raiden-performs-you-(more-than)/105052692/ https://soundcloud.com/tajraidenmusic and the return of Jimmy Sugarcane, the Nigerian dancehall artist who made his Madison debut at OTHERsound I back in July. https://soundcloud.com/jimmy-sugarcane with all-cassette DJ sets of music from across Africa and around the world by Bawku West Soundsystem 8pm. $5