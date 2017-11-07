press release: Access Ability Wisconsin's “Take Action-Get on Track Outdoor Wheelchair Fair!” takes place at Madison College on November 7, 4:00-6:00p.m. and features specialized outdoor all-terrain wheelchairs. These vehicles allow wheelchair users to participate in activities that would otherwise be unavailable like hiking, exploring the outdoors, camping, hunting, and more.

The all-terrain wheelchairs could also allow your community members to participate in outdoor trips and activities! Test drives and organizational information will available at the event, we hope you join us there!