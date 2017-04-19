press release:

Come out for Take Back The Night Madison's Run/Walk 2017!

Arrive at Madison City Hall at 8pm. 8:35pm 5K Run and 8:45pm 2mile Walk

End at Law Park (near City Hall). Enjoy speakers and more! First 200 people to register are entered into a raffle! If you can't attend, but want to show your support for Take Back The Night, please complete a FREE SUPPORT REGISTRATION--we'll enter you in the raffle, too.

Wear bright colors to light up the night or buy a glow-in-the dark TBTN Shirt on this site. 1 in 4 women on the UW-Madison Campus have reported being sexually assaulted. Teams: Ask your friends and family to sponsor you here on this site. The team with the most $ raised receives a prize that will be donated from a Local Business. Individuals: Ask your friends and family to sponsor you here on this site, too! They will support Take Back The Night with every penny they donate! You may pay the night of the event, but won't receive a tshirt. The payment at the event is $15 per person.

Funds raised by the event will support “It Starts Here” - an educational initiative to reach students between 13 and 18 helping educate them about healthy relationships.

Keynote Address: Representative Chris Taylor

Support TBTN by purchasing a "ticket" for a Yoga Mat, React Mobile Sidekick, or a Salus Defese Unit and donate at least $35 and we will send you the item in appreciation for your donation. You'll support TBTN with your donation and get a great gift too!. Please indicate if you will be able to pick up your purchase at the event, or if you need to have it shipped your home address. If you can pick it up at the event, the amount we would have had to spend to ship it becomes a donation too!

Follow us on Facebook: Take Back The Night Madison's event on Facebook. On Twitter: @TBTNMadison On Instagram: @TBTNMadison

Learn more about what Take Back The Night is at TakeBacktheNight.org