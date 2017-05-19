RSVP for Take Kids Fishing Day

Take Kids Fishing Day

June 3 2017, 9-11:30am, Vilas (Henry) Park Shelter, Madison

Dust off those fishing poles (or register to get a free one!) and get the kids outside for an exciting morning of catching bluegill and bass! This is the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to the benefits of fishing and the abundance of public access opportunities available in our community. Last year, many parents were able to take their kids fishing for the first time with the help of this event. So please share this with kids and parents you know.

Each registered kid will receive a fishing poll that is his or hers to keep, so register the kids, grab your camera, and get ready for a fun day at Vilas Park!

The event is free and open to the public, but it is limited to the first 150 kids.

Please pre-register by Friday, May 19.

Be sure to join us after the event for a picnic style lunch- we'll serve hot dogs, chips, and soda.

All participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperon. Please pre-register by Friday, May 19. To register, volunteer, sponsor, or provide door prizes for the event, call Dave Branson at (608) 256-3161.