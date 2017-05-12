press release: The UW Cinematheque's Spring 2017 calendar has been extended to Friday, May 12 when we present a screening of the new movie Take Me. A dark comedy, Take Me marks the feature directorial debut of actor Pat Healy, working here with screenwriter Mike Makowsky and executive producers Jay and Mark Duplass. Healy, who has appeared at the Cinematheque and the Wisconsin Film Festival in the past with such movies as The Innkeepers (2011), Compliance (2012), and Cheap Thrills (2013), will join us in person for the Wisconsin Premiere screening. Take Me will make its World Premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on April 25, 2017.

Take Me will screen at:

UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue

Admission free, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start time.

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) is a not-too-successful entrepreneur who is struggling to re-launch Kidnap Solutions LLC, a service offering simulated abductions as an alternative form of therapy. His latest client is Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling, star of Orange is the New Black), an affluent businesswoman who makes a hefty offer to Ray for a weekend kidnapping package. Soon, however, Ray realizes that he is in for a lot more than just the negotiated price. The feature directorial debut of actor Healy (Cheap Thrills, The Innkeepers) is a twisty and twisted dark comedy with more than a few surprises in store. Pat Healy will join us in person for a post-screening discussion.