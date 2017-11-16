Take the Stage: A Girls Rock-umentary

press release: "Take The Stage" A Girls Rock Camp Documentary Screening

"Take the Stage" follows the journey of determined, female rockin’ youngsters, ages 8-18 at a music intensive one-week long day camp. Instructed and supported by a staff mostly comprised of professional musicians, girls not only form calluses, but also cultivate a sense of community, learn to collaborate, and most of all, break the current gender barriers existing in music. Lend your heart to the journey of this roller coaster week of inspiration, struggle and triumph!