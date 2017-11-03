Tales from Planet Earth

Standing Rock. Idle No More. The Landless Worker's Movement. Across the globe, new alliances and collective actions are rising up in the struggle for the rights and sovereignty of local peoples to determine their own futures. Our 2017 festival showcases stories that inform, challenge, and inspire us to rethink relationships to land in an era when greed, corruption, and resource demands are threatening the livelihoods, sovereignty, and self-determination of communities throughout the world. The festival features 16 films and visits by activists and filmmakers working to protect indigenous rights around the world.

Friday, November 3, 7:00 p.m., Marquee Theater at Union South: OPENING ROUNDTABLE: Land is Life: A Conversation

Join internationally renowned activist Winona LaDuke for a keynote talk followed by a roundtable discussion with Native American leaders from Wisconsin working to protect indigenous land and resource rights.

Friday, November 3, 8:30 p.m., Marquee Theater at Union South: Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock (2017): Standing Rock. For more than a year, this effort to protect water sources from the Keystone Access Pipeline has become an international flashpoint for indigenous rights groups everywhere. Experience this empowering movement through first-person eyewitness footage from the front lines.

Saturday, November 4, 7:00 p.m., UW Cinematheque: Arc of Justice/Dark Exodus (2016/1985) dir. Mark Lipman, Helen S. Cohen; dir. Iverson White (50 min. and Q+A): African American farmers have long faced violence both real and systemic in their quest to hold onto their land. Activist Savi Horne and filmmaker Iverson White will discuss the history of this struggle following the screening of these landmark short films.

Saturday, November 4, 7:00 p.m., Marquee Theater at Union South: When Two Worlds Collide (2015) (100 min.): When the Peruvian president declares his country "open for business," indigenous groups led by Alberto Pizango fight back. After this pulse-pounding documentary--featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage from both sides of a violent struggle--you'll never again think of free trade deals as boring or inconsequential.

Saturday, November 4, 9:00 p.m.,UW Cinematheque: Tribe (In progress) dir. Sabrina McCormick ( 60 min. and Q+A): With the completion of the Belo Monte dam in the Western Amazon, life will never be the same. Kamodjara and her family are protesting destruction of her community. But after being kidnapped into prostitution, can she find her way back to her tribe? Filmmaker Sabrina McCormick discusses clips from this in-progress feature.

Sunday, November 5, 5:00 p.m., Marquee Theater at Union South: The Land Beneath Our Feet (2016) dir. Sarita Siegel and Gregg Mitman (60 min. and Q+A): Join Tales founder Gregg Mitman for his film that weaves together rare footage from a 1926 expedition to Liberia with the journey of Emmanuel Urey, a young Liberian and UW-Madison graduate student, uprooted by war, seeking to understand how the past has shaped land conflicts in his country today.